Coronavirus spike instigates new wave of panic-buying shoppers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus supply shortage is happening yet again.
“We’re out of a lot of toilet paper and paper towels right now,” Keith Bell, an executive team leader at Target said. “Got plenty of sanitizers.”
Bell says he’s never seen panic buying quite like this before.
“You know with Y2K, I think it was people kind of panicked - this is a lot different,” Bell said. “A lot of it’s for a good reason, you know, people don’t want to be around other people. The toilet paper one’s just got me stopped, I don’t understand it.”
Shoppers Scott and Heather Holland say they don’t understand the toilet paper hoarding situation either.
“It’s a bit ridiculous,” Heather said. “But I mean after the first time around, it is was just every time we go to the store, you buy a pack to just make sure you’re set.”
Like many stores, Target is limiting some items to one per customer.
“We have been getting a lot of it back in and replenished, and we’re trying to keep people from hoarding,” Bell said.
Above all the chaos, Bell has a friendly reminder during the holiday season.
“We’re just trying to tell people to be kind of others,” Bell said. “We do have limits that they need to follow so that everybody can get the quantities they need.”
