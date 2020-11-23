Central Academy students participate in drive up Thanksgiving dinner

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Students at Central Academy in Henderson took part in a drive up Thanksgiving dinner.
It’s a tradition the school has held for several years, but since this year is different, the drive up was a way to still provide the students and families the Thanksgiving meal.
“This was an awesome opportunity to see our families and feed them and just to get them to come by the school and see their faces,” shared Lindsay Thompson, Principal Central Academy.
Central Academy is still holding their Wednesday grab and go breakfast and lunch program from 11:15 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.