Brighter & Brisk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a dreary weekend that featured low clouds and rain, skies have cleared this morning with lows dipping into the mid to upper 30′s under clear skies. In the wake of the front, mostly sunny and brisk as high temps drop into the upper 40s.
Tuesday, winds shifting to the south will bolster temps into the mid-50′s. Partly sunny and breezy with winds gusting to 20-miles an hour.
Alert Day arriving Wednesday. This is an advanced heads up for disruptive weather on a busy travel day. A vigorous area of low pressure is scheduled to bring wind, rain, and isolated thunderstorms.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.