EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front is poised to kick up some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has the region at a marginal risk for a few strong storms on Wednesday. The main threats would likely be gusty winds and some hail, especially if the storms are able to organize in a line. The other days this week will be mainly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows dropping into the mid to lower 30s.