Tri-State stores prepare for holiday shopping surge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, stores across the Tri-State prepare for a holiday shopping surge.
At the Target off the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville, team leaders say they have already had an uptick in their online pickup and drive-up services.
14 News is also hearing it’s been busy inside the store too. Keith Bell, an executive team leader in specialty sales at Target, says that customers have been doing a good job with social distancing while shopping at the store.
“A lot of people are taking advantage of online pickup and drive up, which is an extremely important message to have this time of year with social distancing,” Bell said. “So you can take the merchandise right out to your car with drive-up, or then come right to the store and we’ll get it from here.”
On Black Friday, Bell says people can expect the typical shopping deals. However, the company will be extending deals all week long.
Scott and Heather Holland say the pandemic has made shopping more challenging this year.
“Trying to get all of our shopping done early so we don’t have to worry about lockdowns and whatever crazy things they throw at us,” they said.
Bell says that Target will have more designated spots outside for drive-up services the day following Black Friday to prevent people from having to come into the store.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.