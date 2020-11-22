State map shows 48 new COVID-19 deaths, 3 reported in our area

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 6,255 new coronavirus cases and 48 new deaths.
The total in the state now sits at 295,357 confirmed positive cases and 5,040 total COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the state map, there are two new COVID-19 deaths in Gibson County and another in Vanderburgh County.
The map shows 127 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 46 in Warrick County, 34 in Dubois County, 26 in Gibson County, 14 in Posey County, 13 in Spencer County, and seven in Perry and Pike Counties.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 9,218 cases, 112 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,292 cases, 30 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 3,090 cases, 72 deaths
- Perry Co. - 805 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,166 cases, 13 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,716 cases, 22 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 795 cases, 7 deaths
- Pike Co. - 496 cases, 18 deaths
