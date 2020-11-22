Passengers flying despite CDC warning against Thanksgiving holiday travel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation against traveling for Thanksgiving, U.S. airports have been busy this weekend.
Business was also steady at Evansville Regional Airport on Sunday.
Some travelers say they are concerned, but do not want to miss out on the chance to see family and friends.
In midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the big worry in today’s environment is traveling. However, the upcoming holiday season is creating a difficult quandary for many people - either visit their loved ones or stay at home.
Joshua Dain was about to board a flight back to New York on Sunday.
14 News asked whether he was feeling anxious about traveling during the holidays.
“For myself, not so much,” Dain said. “I wear my mask and stay to myself, but as for others - I do because I just came from Nashville and almost nobody was wearing their masks.”
According to the Transportation Security Administration, more than two million people passed through checkpoints at airports nationwide on Friday and Saturday.
This is nearly half the number from one year ago, but the lack of holiday travelers comes on the same weekend when the U.S. surpassed over 12 million COVID-19 cases.
“In the big airports, I did see a lot of people traveling for the holidays - lots of baggage, lots of gifts,” Dain said. “On the way [to Evansville], we were in North Carolina and that one had a lot of people.”
Stay home or travel for the holidays? This question will be a huge decision for many over the next six weeks.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.