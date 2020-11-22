Man in jail on several charges after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on multiple charges after a traffic stop.
A sergeant asked Evansville police to help them at a traffic stop just before midnight Saturday.
According to court documents, 41-year-old Doyle Austin was acting irate and shouting at authorities after being pulled over for a consensual encounter. After running Austin’s temporary license plate, officials found that it did not come back to the same vehicle he was driving.
Documents show Austin gave authorities a false name, so police asked Austin to step out of the vehicle. After asking multiple times, officials say they used force to remove him and place him into handcuffs.
Court documents state officials found a white rocky substance in a plastic bag and two plastic bags containing a green leafy substance in Austin’s front pocket that later tested positive for 45.1 grams of methamphetamine and 9.8 grams of synthetic marijuana.
Austin is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges.
- Dealing Methamphetamine
- Possessing Methamphetamine
- Possession Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
- False Informing
- Resisting Law Enforcement
- Traffic - Reg False - Fictitious
