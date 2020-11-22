2 Evansville homes struck by bullets over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police respond to two separate shots fired runs over the weekend.
According to the media report, officers first responded to the intersection of E Cherry Street and S Bedford Ave for a reported shots fired run Saturday.
Court documents show detectives found seven shell casings outside a residence that had bullet holes in the siding of the house and through a bedroom window.
EPD tells 14 News they found the suspect, 24-year-old Dashonille Carter, and arrested her. She is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possessing a handgun without a license.
The media report states the second run happened just after midnight Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Oakley Street where police say a house had been hit by several bullets. They say they found two gunshot holes in the front window of a residence.
