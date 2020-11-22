2 Evansville homes struck by bullets over the weekend

(Source: Gray News)
By Makayla Neukam | November 22, 2020 at 8:02 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 8:04 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police respond to two separate shots fired runs over the weekend.

According to the media report, officers first responded to the intersection of E Cherry Street and S Bedford Ave for a reported shots fired run Saturday.

Court documents show detectives found seven shell casings outside a residence that had bullet holes in the siding of the house and through a bedroom window.

EPD tells 14 News they found the suspect, 24-year-old Dashonille Carter, and arrested her. She is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possessing a handgun without a license.

24-year-old Dashonille Carter
24-year-old Dashonille Carter (Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

The media report states the second run happened just after midnight Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Oakley Street where police say a house had been hit by several bullets. They say they found two gunshot holes in the front window of a residence.

