EPD responds to reported robbery Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a robbery that happened Saturday.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of Stevens Avenue in reference to a holdup report. That’s where police met with the victim.
According to the media report, the victim told police he walked to the Walgreens on Covert Avenue. Once the victim left, he said the offender was standing outside.
We are told that’s when the offender started following the victim to Weinbach Avenue.
The media report states the victim told police the offender put something in his back near the old A Jay cleaners and told him to “move over here or I’m going to pop you.” This made the victim fearful that the offender had a gun.
According to authorities, the offender told the victim to give him all of his money, which was around $30 to $40.
We are told the offender is described as a Black man between 30 to 50-years-old and is heavily built. The man is said to be around 5′10 and was wearing either a vest or sleeveless jacket with a bright blue hat.
