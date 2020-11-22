Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in theft case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a man involved with a recent theft complaint.
Deputies say they are investigating a theft complaint at Rural King in Owensboro.
According to the sheriff’s office, the complaint was made on Saturday around 2 p.m.
If anyone knows the identity of the person in the image below, or has any information related to the case, please contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.
