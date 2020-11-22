Cool and dry Monday, more rain Tuesday night into Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The official high for Evansville today was 54°, but that happened around 8 a.m. We had already fallen into the 40s by 9 a.m. as that cold front took over, and our temperatures have gotten gradually cooler throughout the day.
That cold front also brought us widespread rain early this morning, and some mist has lingered on and off throughout the day, leaving the whole day feeling cold, gray and damp.
Our skies will clear as we go through the overnight hours, but our temperatures will continue to fall, bottoming out in the low to mid 30s by Monday morning, which is right on par with our normal low temperatures for this time of year.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a few scattered clouds, but that cold air will remain in place, so our temperatures will only make it into the upper 40s to low 50s Monday afternoon with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Warmer air will start to flow in from the south on Tuesday, which will send our temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, but there will be times of sunshine as well. It looks like we will stay dry through the daytime hours, but rain will move in from the west Tuesday night.
Some heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Right now, it looks like the threat for severe weather will stay just southwest of the Tri-State, but we have added an Alert Day as Wednesday morning does bear watching and, if nothing else, those storms could impact the plans of anyone traveling for Thanksgiving.
That rain will taper off Wednesday afternoon and evening, and Thanksgiving will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. There is a slight chance of rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the holiday weekend, but we are still working out the details on the exact timing and location of that rain.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.