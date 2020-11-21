USI Softball Announces Early Signings

Howard has made a name for herself in the travel ball scene, where she has competed for the Indiana Magic and, more recently, the Indiana Shockwaves. She hit .447 with 14 doubles, two triples and two home runs for the Indiana Magic in 2018, before hitting .377 with seven doubles, four triples and six home runs in 2019. Howard hit .283 with four triples during her first year with the Shockwaves in 2020.