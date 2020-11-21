Toyota announces $500K in grants to VU, OCU

“Vincennes University is very honored and pleased to receive this generous donation from Toyota Indiana,” said VU President Chuck Johnson. “Our long-standing partnership with TMMI has produced scores of graduates and trainees who have a tremendous skill set and great career opportunities in robotics and industrial maintenance. With this donation, VU will be able to continue investing in important equipment and in programming that will help us ensure a high-quality educational experience and a diverse pipeline of talent for Toyota and other employers throughout our region and State. "