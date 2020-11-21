Rain likely through Sunday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our official high for the day was 57°, but that happened early this morning. We have spent most of the day in the lower 50s. We will reach a low temperature in the upper 40s to around 50° this evening and hold steady there until about midnight. Then, our temperatures will slowly climb a few degrees back into the lower 50s by Sunday morning as a warm front pushes into our region.
A cold front will swing through the Tri-State Sunday morning. That means, much like today, we will set a high in the low 50s early in the morning, and we will probably be in the 40s for most of the afternoon before eventually bottoming out in the low to mid 30s Sunday night into early Monday.
As this low pressure system and its two adjacent fronts move through, rain is likely tonight into Sunday morning. Some heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder may be possible early Sunday, but severe weather is not expected. It looks like most of the rain will push off to our east by Sunday afternoon, and the clouds will clear Sunday night.
Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few scattered clouds, but high temperatures will only make it into the low 50s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Warmer air will start to flow in from the south on Tuesday, and our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s for the rest of the week.
Another weather system will bring us more rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. We could see some breezy conditions, heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. We are not expecting severe weather at this time, but we issued an Alert Day because many people will be making plans that day since it is the day before Thanksgiving, and we wanted to give you a heads up that the weather could impact those plans.
As for the holiday weekend, Thanksgiving looks mostly sunny and dry, but there is a slight chance of rain Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday will also be cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
