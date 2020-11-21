Missouri Valley Conference Adopts New Scheduling Format for Men’s & Women’s Basketball

Consistent with those principles, the Conference has adopted a new scheduling format for men’s and women’s basketball Conference games. The new format significantly reduces travel and places an emphasis on the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. The Conference will continue to play an 18-game format in which most MVC teams will face one another in a two-game series on back-to-back days at the same site. Each institution will play four road series and four home series and will also face their designated ‘travel partner’ in a single-game, home-and-home series. All Conference play begins after Christmas.