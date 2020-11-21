Evansville man and woman arrested on several dealing charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man and woman are in jail on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
According to court documents, police saw a vehicle on Weinbach Avenue with an expired license plate and no license plate light just after 12:30 a.m. Court documents state the vehicle started making several quick turns after police began following them.
Once police stopped the vehicle, authorities say 32-year-old Kristopher Cannon was unable to give police a driver’s license. They say police noticed Cannon profusely sweating and hands shaking when he was searching for an ID and insurance for the vehicle, which was found to be expired.
Officers later say they found that Cannon had a suspended license and his passenger, 27-year-old Alisha Quertermous, had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest.
Court documents state officers found a green leafy substance in a cup in the center console that they determined to be synthetic cannabinoids.
Documents show while officers were waiting to tow the vehicle, police took an inventory and found two unmarked pill bottles containing a white crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. One had a field weight of 2.2 grams, and the other had a field weight of 6.5 grams.
Authorities say they also found a small plastic bag with 8.7 grams of a green leafy substance that later tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids. Inside another bag, officers say they found 24 grams of cocaine along with a digital scale.
Court documents show Quertermous later admitted to having a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine on her, but officers dropped it while putting it in an evidence bag, causing it to break.
Due to the number of narcotics and scale found, officers say they believe Cannon and Quertermous directly involved in dealing narcotics.
Cannon is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:
- Dealing cocaine
- Dealing Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4
- Dealing methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Operating with a suspended license
- No or improper plate light
Quertermous is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:
- Dealing cocaine
- Dealing Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4
- Dealing methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4
- Possession of Paraphernalia
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.