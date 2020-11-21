Crews respond to overnight garage fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to an early morning garage fire on Saturday.
According to the Evansville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Austin Avenue around 3:32 a.m.
When crews arrived on the scene, fire officials say that flames were visible from two sides of the detached garage.
EFD says the fire was considered extinguished around 3:56 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is currently under investigation, but officials say the case will likely be classified as undetermined due to the amount of damage.
