Volunteers make beds for family in need

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro a family received three new beds thanks to a nonprofit called Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
’'SHP’' is a national organization with several chapters in Kentucky.
They’re a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling, and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need.
“We still only had air mattresses to sleep on. They literally came in and built the beds in their rooms. So anybody that needs help getting something, like a bed for their children, definitely needs to get in touch with them,” said Bianca Frey.
