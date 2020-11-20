UE offering rapid-result COVID-19 testing to students returning home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville will begin offering free, rapid-result testing to students who are planning to return home for Thanksgiving Break.
Schools officials say they were notified by the Indiana State Department of Health that rapid-result testing kits will be made available at no charge to universities across the state.
UE says they plan to start offering these tests on Monday, November 23.
Students can register online for an appointment here.
According to officials, unlike a deep nasal swab, the BinaxNOW rapid-result testing only swabs the inside tip of the nostril.
The results of the antigen test are available approximately 15-30 minutes after the test is administered and can be delivered to students via the NAVICA mobile app.
Testing will be offered on-campus between November 23-25 to students who are planning to return home for Thanksgiving Break.
For those who will remain on campus until the end of the semester, testing will be made available in mid-December.
UE officials say if a student receives a positive test result, they will need to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at a local medical facility to confirm the original result.
Students will also need to self-isolate when returning home.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.