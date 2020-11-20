Traffic Alert: Closures planned on Lincoln and Burkhardt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As part of the ongoing sanitary sewer upgrades related to the Bonnieview and Oak Lift Station Improvements Project, officials say it will be necessary to temporarily close Burkhardt Road at the intersection of Oak Street to safely and timely complete a portion of the work.
Local traffic will be maintained on Burkhardt between Lincoln Avenue and Oak Street, and between Oak Street and Highcroft Drive. A detour route will be posted for thru traffic and is intended to direct the public to utilize Lincoln Avenue, Green River Road and Lloyd Expressway to avoid the construction area.
Burkhardt Road
- Closure Dates
- Close, November 30 at 7:00 am
- Re-Open, December 4 at 5:00 pm
Crews also need to temporarily close Lincoln Avenue at the intersection of Bonnieview Drive.
Local traffic will be maintained on Lincoln between Burkhardt Road and Southfield Drive. A detour route will be posted for thru traffic and is intended to direct the public to utilize Lincoln Avenue, Burkhardt Road and Plaza Drive to avoid the construction area.
Lincoln Avenue
- Closure Dates
- Close, December 7 at 7:00 am
- Re-Open, December 11 at 5:00 pm
A second closure of Lincoln Avenue is anticipated in January to complete additional improvements to the system.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.