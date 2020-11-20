Sheriff’s office warning about porch pirates ahead of holiday season

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind. (WFIE) - As the holiday season nears, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of porch pirates.
They say porch piracy will represent a bigger problem this year due to COVID-19.
According to a press release, many retail trade groups are expecting a 30 percent or more increase in online sales compared to last year, which will give porch pirates more opportunities to steal packages.
“Internet-based shopping will make this form of theft particularly lucrative during the pandemic,” Sheriff Wedding stated. “Residents are urged to report ‘porch pirates’ to our Office in addition to notifying their retailer and shipper.”
How to defend against porch pirates:
- Bring in packages as quickly as possible.
- Sign up for text-based delivery notifications through your online retailer.
- Ask a neighbor to bring your packages inside if you are not home.
- Consider deterrent options such as a front porch Package Locker or a Video Doorbell.
- Join your neighborhood social media group on Nextdoor to better communicate with your neighbors regarding suspicious activity and receive localized alerts from the Sheriff’s Office.
