2A Semi-State Preview: Mater Dei vs Western Boone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday night, Mater Dei (9-4) will travel north to face Western Boone (9-4) in the IHSAA Class 2A Semi-State Championship.
The Wildcats and Stars have had nearly identical seasons. Both have the same record and started off the 2020 season slowly.
However, each team has came on strong in the middle of the year.
“The continual work these guys have put in - they’ve been a blast to be around, even in the bad times,” Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel. “But it’s been a whole lot of fun right now, they’ve just gotten better. Mason is improved - he sees the game a lot better. You got to give credit to the offensive line, and we have two great running backs. The receiving corp has [also] done its job.”
Goebel says he’s impressed with how improved his team is, but knows that getting past the two-time defending state champions will be a very tough battle.
“They have a great coach in Justin Pelley,” Goebel said. “Their staff is always well-prepared. They’ve pulled off some huge wins along the way, and they’re two-time defending state champs, so that says a lot for them.”
Mater Dei and Western Boone are set to kickoff in the Class 2A Semi-State Championship at 6:30 p.m. CST on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.