5A Semi-State Preview: Indy Cathedral vs Castle

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday night, the Castle Knights (8-3) will host Indianapolis Cathedral (11-1) in the IHSAA Class 5A Semi-State Championship.
The Knights have been red hot in the 2020 postseason, with the team’s last win against Jeffersonville, 49-7, in the 5A Regional Championship.
Castle now faces the Fighting Irish, one of the toughest teams across Indiana, for the opportunity to clinch a state championship berth.
”We’re going to have to try to be as balanced as we can,” Castle head coach Doug Hurt said. “Obviously we are who we are, and we’re going to dance with the girl we brought.”
The last time the Knights made it to a state title game was back in 1994 when Hurt was a starting lineman, so the head coach knows exactly what it takes to get to Lucas Oil Stadium.
“We’re going to play defense, I know that,” Hurt said. “We’re going to run the ball offensively and be selective when we want to throw it. That’s kind of who we are - we don’t want to abandon our identity.”
“They’re a very well-balanced football team - outstanding offense, tremendous defense. They’re pretty much the total package. They’re who they are for a reason, but we’ve improved all year, and we’re in the semi-state too and we’re going to give them all we’ve got.”
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
