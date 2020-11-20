3A Semi-State Preview: Danville vs Southridge

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday night, the Southridge Raiders (13-0) will host Danville (10-0) in the IHSAA Class 3A Semi-State Championship.
The Raiders had an incredible 2020 regular season as Pocket Athletic Champions and have since carried that momentum to the Class 3A postseason.
Southridge has a history of long runs in the state tournament, with the program’s last semi-state title back in 2017 when the Raiders won the state championship.
Although the Raiders have beaten all but one opponent in the postseason by over 20 points, Southridge head coach Scott Buening says facing the Warriors will be the team’s toughest challenge yet.
”This is probably the stiffest defense we’ve faced to this point,” Buening said. “They’re very aggressive, they do a lot of things well, they play hard - this team has a really good combination of size, speed and athletic ability.”
“We tell our kids to dream big, we want them to dream big, we want them to think big, to visualize these moments and these opportunities. I’m sure we’re going to deal with a lot of emotions, a lot of ebbs and flows and like I said - they’ve been in these situations before, and hopefully we’ll manage them well and give ourselves a chance to win the game.”
Southridge will host Danville at Raider Field in Huntingburg on Friday night in the Class 3A Semi-State Championship.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
