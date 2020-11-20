Retirement parade being held for Henderson superintendent

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A retirement parade is being held Friday to honor Henderson County Schools Superintendent Marganna Stanley.
Organizers are inviting the community to come out for a drive-by parade to honor the retiring superintendent.
That parade is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thelma B. Early Learning Center.
Stanley has been with Henderson schools for 30 years.
She spent her entire career with Henderson schools, starting as a 5th-grade teacher back in 1990.
She was originally supposed to retire earlier in the school year but stuck around to make sure the transition was smooth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
