Officials: High rate of failing grades among OPS students attributed to pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools officials are working to get students back on track. That’s as the district said they’re seeing an up tick of students with failing grades across their district.
OPS Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant said Friday about 40% of their middle school students have one failing grade. The superintendent said that compares to about 15% last fall.
Dr. Constant said schools across the region and the nation are also facing this same issue. As for Owensboro Public Schools, officials attribute the rise in failing grades to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“Every person in this society right now is being affected right now by COVID-19 in one way or another,” said Dr. Constant. “Our families are affected at home because our parents are working and trying to manage school at home. Our teachers are trying to find different ways to deliver instruction, so everybody is being affected.”
A week ago, OPS returned to virtual learning for the second time this school year. They started the school year virtually but in this second virtual period, Dr. Constant said they have already seen better participation and grades.
