New restrictions begin in Illinois with no indoor service for bars, restaurants

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - New restrictions went into place Friday in Illinois, causing restaurants to close their doors to indoor dining.
Restaurants in Illinois are now working to figure out how they will make this next round of closing their doors work.
We spoke with one business owner who has been making this work since March.
Little Italy’s in Mt. Carmel have closed their doors to indoor dining at the start of the pandemic.
Not knowing how long this pandemic would last, the owner tells us he wanted to make curbside and deliveries work.
“What we did is we converted immediately to curbside, we had never done that,” said Little Italy owner Kevin List. “We had been the small dining room, carry out, and delivery. It’s been a big hit and it’s actually here to stay.”
The owner also tells us he’s made additional changes like not working shifts himself to make sure employees can keep their jobs.
