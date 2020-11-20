Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An officer involved shooting investigation is underway.
It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday in the area of Stringtown and Reis in Evansville.
Police say, as part of a joint task force, deputies and police were trying to serve a federal warrant for narcotics dealing to a known violent felon.
They say the suspect sped off in a car down Stringtown, before hitting a sheriff deputy’s car, and then a telephone pole.
Authorities say they moved in on the car and removed a woman, who was a passenger.
They say they suspect opened door and fired several shots in their direction.
Officers returned fired, killing the suspect.
Authorities say procedures were followed, and the investigation continues.
The EPD officers involved were undercover and did not have body cams.
The deputy who was hit during the crash has minor injuries.
The woman who was with the suspect is being interviewed.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.