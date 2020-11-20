’Landon’s Hope’ feeding those in need this Thanksgiving in Sebree

SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Sebree woman is making sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving, and she’s getting help from the community.
Tammy Moore started “Landons Hope” after her son passed away four years ago.
Her mission is that nobody should go hungry.
Friday, Moore and several volunteers were packing food boxes with all the fixings for Thanksgiving.
“Last Year we fed a 120 at Thanksgiving last year. This year, we are going to touch at least into the 400 range, and we’ve got some great volunteers who are doing an awesome job. So we’re going to get that done,” said Moore.
If you need a food box, you can call the food bank in Sebree.
