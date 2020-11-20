Illinois reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in our area

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave a coronavirus update Friday.
He spent time discussing the toll the pandemic has taken on healthcare workers.
On Friday, Illinois health officials reported 13,012 new coronavirus cases and 126 new deaths.
Illinois now has at least 634,395 total positive COVID-19 cases and 11,304 deaths statewide.
The map shows 23 new cases in White County, 10 new cases in both Wayne and White counties, and six new cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 779 cases, 29 deaths
- White County - 497 cases, 8 deaths
- Wabash County - 434 cases, 8 deaths
- Edwards County - 191 cases, 3 deaths
