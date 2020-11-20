High school students in Warrick Co. going all virtual

During this time, all three Warrick County high schools will remain open for students who need access to the internet or feel their needs are better met on-site. All students requiring intense interventions will continue to report to their assigned classroom or specified area determined by the building-level administration. Students who choose to attend on-site will be assigned to a safe area in the building and will be provided breaks throughout the day as they learn virtually. Transportation will be provided to all students who choose to complete their virtual learning on-site as regularly scheduled. Breakfast and lunch will also be made available to all students learning on-site. The full plan can be viewed on the Warrick County School Corporation website at www.warrick.k12.in.us.