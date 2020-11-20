High school students in Warrick Co. going all virtual

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick Co. School Corporation has announced all high schools students will moved to virtual learning starting Nov. 30.
K-8 will stay the same in what they call “level green.”
Here is the letter sent to families:
Today the Warrick County School Corporation announced a move to Level Yellow on the Safe School Re-entry plan. The decision to move to Level Yellow has been approved by the local Health Department and is in response to increased positive tests for COVID-19 in our community and among our high school student population. Therefore, beginning November 30, 2020, through December 18, 2020, all WCSC students in grades 9 through 12 will move to a virtual instruction format. All students in grades K through 8 will remain status quo in Level Green.
During this time, all three Warrick County high schools will remain open for students who need access to the internet or feel their needs are better met on-site. All students requiring intense interventions will continue to report to their assigned classroom or specified area determined by the building-level administration. Students who choose to attend on-site will be assigned to a safe area in the building and will be provided breaks throughout the day as they learn virtually. Transportation will be provided to all students who choose to complete their virtual learning on-site as regularly scheduled. Breakfast and lunch will also be made available to all students learning on-site. The full plan can be viewed on the Warrick County School Corporation website at www.warrick.k12.in.us.
Brad Schneider Superintendent, Warrick County School Corporation
