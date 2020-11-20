Henderson Community College to move courses online in response to COVID-19 pandemic

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Community College (HCC) will be moving to virtual learning starting on Monday.
School officials say during this transition, faculty, and staff will make preparations and clearly communicate with students.
Despite moving to all online learning, HCC’s campus will remain open and operational while taking the following precautionary measures:
- The Start Center (which houses student services) will remain open and provide services both virtually/remotely and in-person by appointment.
- Business Services will remain open and provide services by appointment and via phone 270-831-9752.
- Tutoring is available virtually/remotely through TutorMe.com. Students can access via Blackboard.
- The Writing Center and Math Lab will continue to operate virtually/remotely.
- Testing and computer labs will be open by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 270-827-6158.
- Library hours will change to Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., as well as via phone 270-831-9760.
- Faculty will be available to students and advisees through email and phone communication.
- HCC Skills U will provide services virtually/remotely and in-person by appointment, please contact them directly at 270-831-9648.
- The Preston Arts Center remains closed to public events.
The decision to moves all courses online comes after Governor Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions.
Those new guidelines go into effect on Friday at 5 p.m.
