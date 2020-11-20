Green River District reports 137 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 29 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 137 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 92 are in Daviess County, 14 are in Ohio County, 12 are in Henderson County, seven are in Hancock County, there are five new cases in both McLean and Union counties, and two new cases in Webster County.
Green River health officials say they have had a total of 7,286 positive cases in the district. They say 5,700 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing 29 new cases Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had a total of 1,621 confirmed cases and 1,065 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 510 active cases.
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions that will start on Friday and will last until December 13.
You can view the full executive order here.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,903 cases, 41 deaths, 2,279 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,244 cases, 19 deaths, 1,017 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,621 cases, 46 deaths, 1,065 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 840 cases, 14 deaths, 679 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,795 cases, 37 deaths, 1,423 recovered
- Webster Co. - 487 cases, 6 deaths, 359 recovered
- McLean Co. - 343 cases, 12 deaths, 242 recovered
- Union Co. - 660 cases, 6 deaths, 548 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 258 cases, 10 deaths, 170 recovered
