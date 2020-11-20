EPD: Man shot to death, woman claiming to do it shot in the foot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Fulton for a report of shots fired.
They say that call came in around 11:10 a.m. Friday.
Police say they found a man who had been shot outside of a building.
A woman was also found with a gunshot wound to her foot.
Police say the woman told them she shot the man because he was abusing her.
The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
The woman also taken to the hospital.
Police say the investigation continues.
