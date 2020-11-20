Donations needed for ‘Totes of Hope’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross, along with Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program, is once again launching the Totes of Hope, to help give back to low-income and homeless veterans in the Evansville area.
Created and launched in 2008, Totes of Hope distributes care packages including basic toiletry items, snacks and other necessaties as a way to say more than just thank you for their service to our country.
To donate you can contact the Gresham House next to Garvin Park.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.