Daviess Co. Public Library to reduce open hours

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Libary officials say due to Kentucky’s new COVID-19 restrictions, they will be reducing their on-site staff to 33 percent in the building at one time.
They say because of this reduction in staff, the library will temporally reduce open hours.
Beginning on Sunday, the library’s new hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday.
They say these new hours will be in place at least through the end of December.
