Community One to dedicate newly renovated home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community One is set to dedicate the recently renovated home at 609 East Riverside Drive in Evansville’s Glenwood neighborhood Friday morning.
Community One officials say the ceremony, including a ribbon-cutting by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
Community One acquires existing dilapidated homes, completely gut them, fully restore them, and sell them affordably to new homeowners.
They say the funding for this project was provided by First Bank and many generous individual donors. The renovation took nearly a year to complete with the help of hardworking volunteers and partners.
Community One officials say the home will be sold to qualified homebuyers with incomes at or below 80 percent of the area median income.
For details, you can contact Community one at 812-250-6888 or info@community1.org.
Proceeds from the sale of the home will fund future housing restoration projects.
