Clouds Return; Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mainly clear this morning with above average temps in the upper 40s. After a sunny week, clouds thicken up as high temps remain above normal in the lower 60s. Less windy but southwest breezes gusting 20-25 miles an hour. Winds gusted over 40-miles an hour on Thursday.
Saturday, sharply cooler under cloudy skies with high temps only in the lower 50s. Spotty rain through the day as winds shift to the northeast.
A sweeping cold front will bring showers Sunday morning as high temps remain in the lower 50s. Most of the rain will taper off by afternoon. In the wake of the front, becoming mostly sunny and colder Monday as high temps drop into the upper 40s.
