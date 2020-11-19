WiFi hotspots added at 7 volunteer fire stations across Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Daviess County Fiscal Court announced the installation of public WiFi hotspots at seven volunteer fire stations across the county.
Fiscal Court officials say the hotspots are to help students and adults working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the locations of those seven WiFi hotspots:
- St. Joseph Volunteer Fire Department - 11011 St. Joseph Lane, Owensboro
- Knottsville Volunteer Fire Department - 9436 KY 144, Philpot
- Utica Volunteer Fire Department - 146 KY 140 East, Utica
- Stanely Volunteer Fire Department - 159 Highway 1554, Owensboro, KY
- Masonville Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 - 10344 Highway 231, Utica, KY
- Yelvington Volunteer Fire Department - 1124 Yelvington Knottsville Rd., Maceo, KY
- Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department - 3741 Ashbyburgh Rd., Owensboro, KY
The WiFi hotspots will be available around-the-clock with the username and password posted on signs at each location.
Officials ask that families follow health and safety guidelines, such as social distancing, while on site.
