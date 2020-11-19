KY sets another daily record for COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - During the state’s coronavirus update on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,649 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional deaths.
Thursday’s COVID-19 report is the highest single-day total of new cases, as well as the second highest daily total of coronavirus-related deaths.
Kentucky is reporting that 148,390 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 9.18% statewide.
The state’s top five highest days for COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week. 78 deaths have been reported in the last three days throughout Kentucky.
You can watch the live press conference in the video below:
On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 128 new cases.
Of those new cases, 49 are in Daviess County, 24 are in Henderson County, 18 are in Webster County, 13 are in Ohio County, 12 are in Union County, eight are in Hancock County, and four new cases are in McLean County.
Green River health officials say one of the COVID-19 related deaths was a resident of Daviess County and the other was a resident of Hancock County.
The district has had 7,149 confirmed positive cases and 5,623 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing two new COVID-19 related deaths and 38 new cases Thursday. The county has now had 1,592 positive cases and 1,030 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 516 active cases.
Hopkins County leaders held a Facebook Live update Thursday morning where they discussed Governor Andy Beshear’s new COVID-19 restrictions.
You can watch that update below.
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions that will start on Friday and will last until December 13.
You can view the full executive order here.
Beshear said he would offer additional guidance to churches across the commonwealth Thursday.
14 News spoke to leaders of the Owensboro Catholic School System. School officials say they will be able to give us more direction on their plans Thursday.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,811 cases, 41 deaths, 2,239 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,244 cases, 19 deaths, 1,017 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,592 cases, 46 deaths, 1,030 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 826 cases, 14 deaths, 668 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,783 cases, 37 deaths, 1,408 recovered
- Webster Co. - 485 cases, 6 deaths, 357 recovered
- McLean Co. - 338 cases, 12 deaths, 240 recovered
- Union Co. - 655 cases, 6 deaths, 541 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 251 cases, 10 deaths, 170 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.