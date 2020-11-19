USI MBB picked to win GLVC East

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball team is predicted to win the Great Lakes Valley Conference East Division, as voted by the league’s 16 coaches this week and in a poll released today. The Screaming Eagles are picked to win the division for the first time since the 2008-09 season.
The Eagles, who received 70 points and 14 first-place votes in the preseason poll, enter the season looking to build upon a 22-8 record (13-7 GLVC) and a fourth-place regular season finish in the league in 20219-20. USI also advanced to the GLVC Tournament semifinals and received an at-large bid to the NCAA II Midwest Regional before the post-season was cut short due to COVID-19.
USI was followed in the East Division by the University of Indianapolis, the University of Illinois Springfield, McKendree University and Lewis University. The University of Missouri-St. Louis is predicted to win the Central Division, while Drury University is slated to win the West Division.
Basketball Times preseason All-America senior forward Emmanuel Little leads the Eagles into a fresh season after posting a team-high 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last year. The 2019-20 first team All-GLVC performer, who had 10 double-doubles a year ago, starts the season ranked 13th all-time at USI in scoring (1,169 points) and fifth all-time in rebounds (715).
USI senior forward Josh Price followed Little in the scoring column and on the boards last year with 12.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest a year ago, while second-team All-GLVC senior guard Mateo Rivera reached double-digits in scoring with 10.3 points per outing.
The Eagles also are tipping off 2020-21 campaign under new leadership as Head Coach Stan Gouard takes the reins. The 2019-20 NCAA II Midwest Region Coach of the Year comes back to the program after 12 years at UIndy where he compiled a .648 winning percentage with the Greyhounds (204-111), including seven NCAA II Tournament appearances.
USI Men’s Basketball opens the 2020-21 GLVC-only season on November 27 when it hosts Rockhurst University for a 3:15 p.m. game.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
