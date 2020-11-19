USI MBB picked to win GLVC East

The Eagles, who received 70 points and 14 first-place votes in the preseason poll, enter the season looking to build upon a 22-8 record (13-7 GLVC) and a fourth-place regular season finish in the league in 20219-20. USI also advanced to the GLVC Tournament semifinals and received an at-large bid to the NCAA II Midwest Regional before the post-season was cut short due to COVID-19.