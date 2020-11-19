Two Posey Co. men facing child porn charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two men from Mt. Vernon are facing a child pornography charge.
Officials say 34-year-old Corey Hobbs and 39-year-old Branden Wagner were arrested.
They say the charges are after an Indiana State Police investigation.
Records show Wagner has pending criminal charges for child molesting in Clark County, Indiana.
Officials say Wagner called Hobbs from the Clark County Jail and requested that Hobbs remove certain computer equipment from his home.
Law enforcement then obtained a search warrant for two homes in Posey County.
They say several electronic devices were seized and a forensic examination showed images depicting child pornography.
Hobbs and Wagner have each posted bail of $1,500 and have been released pending trial.
Their initial hearings are set for Nov. 30 at 1:30 p.m.
If convicted, they face 6 months to 2 ½ years in prison.
