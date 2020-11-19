Substitute teachers needed in Evansville as classroom demands continue to grow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we told you last week, school officials in Evansville are in desperate need of substitute teachers.
Now, the president of the Evansville Teachers Association says more than 900 teachers are stressed and overwhelmed, making the demands for substitute even greater.
Michael Rust with the teachers association tell us when there are not enough substitute teachers, staff from other areas of the building, or even from other locations in the corporation can be pulled into that classroom to help.
So not only does that staff member lose time to prepare for their own classes, but we’re now talking about keeping track of even more contact tracing.
While Rust tells us finding substitute teachers has been a challenge for years, he points to one example from just a few weeks ago.
“We had 75 uncovered rooms. Now, that doesn’t mean there were 75 rooms that had no adult in them,” Rust said. “They’re pulling people out of offices in the central administration office, administrators elsewhere, or teachers coming over to cover, but that puts even more stress on our teachers and our administrators.”
Officials like Rust are seeing more and more teachers consider early retirement or even resigning because of these demands.
Ahead on Thursday night, we’ll share what the Evansville Teacher Association hopes will change next semester.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.