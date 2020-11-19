EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Red Flag Warning until 6:00 p.m. this evening due to high winds and low humidity. Clear and not as cold this morning with lows only in the lower 40s. Southerly winds gusting 20 to 35 miles an hour will elevate temps into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Friday, partly to mostly sunny and breezy with high temps in the mid to upper 60s.
Rain arrives late Sunday afternoon and will end Monday morning. A sweeping cold front, pushing off the Great Lakes, will bring showers and windy conditions. High temps will remain in the lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
