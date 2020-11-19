Rain likely this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain under a Red Flag Warning until 6 p.m., which means outdoor burning is dangerous due to the dry and windy conditions. We have seen sustained winds around 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph for most of the day. The winds will weaken after sunset, but it will still be a bit breezy through tonight and tomorrow with sustained winds around 6 to 12 mph and gusts up to 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with just a few passing clouds. Temperatures made it into the upper 60s this afternoon but will fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 40s by the end of the night.
I have some bad news for the weekend forecast. The cold front that we originally thought would slide just north of the Tri-State now looks like it will dip farther south into our region. That means our temperatures have gone down, and our rain chances have gone up.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
That cold front will pass through our region Saturday morning, so a few isolated showers are possible Friday night with slightly better chances on Saturday. I still think a large portion of Saturday will be dry, but scattered showers will be possible on and off throughout the day. Saturday will also be cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Another system moves in from the west on Sunday. Showers are likely, and some heavy rain may be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s under cloudy skies.
That system will move out Sunday night, and Monday is looking mostly sunny! However, it will be a few degrees cooler with high temperatures in the low 50s.
Another low pressure system will bring us more rain Tuesday and Wednesday with the heaviest rain expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some of the weather models have isolated rain chances lingering into Thanksgiving, but right now it looks mainly dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Obviously, that is a full week way and could easily change, so keep checking back throughout the week.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.