Rain likely this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain under a Red Flag Warning until 6 p.m., which means outdoor burning is dangerous due to the dry and windy conditions. We have seen sustained winds around 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph for most of the day. The winds will weaken after sunset, but it will still be a bit breezy through tonight and tomorrow with sustained winds around 6 to 12 mph and gusts up to 15 to 20 mph.