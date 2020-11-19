Owensboro Catholic Schools to reluctantly comply with Gov. Beshear’s orders

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Catholic Schools plans to move to virtual learning Monday, school officials announced on Thursday.
This announcement comes after Gov. Andy Beshear issued new COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday afternoon.
The news about OCS switching to virtual learning was found to be disappointing among some parents.
“I wish they wouldn’t, I wish they would keep going,” grandparent Tricia West said. “It’s worth the chance to me, to take it for them to be in school. They’re happier kids. They were getting depressed before school started and it made a big difference.”
OCS administrators told 14 News they did not want to make the move, but legally had to.
“We are rule followers,” OCS Chief Administrative Officer Keith Osborne said. “We will do what we have to do. We don’t like it.”
It’s especially frustrating for Osborne, as he says they worked hard to curb the spread of the virus. He even said their schools did not see any transmission since being back.
“We’re really disappointed that following those guidelines and those protocols has still put us in this position,” Osborne told 14 News Thursday afternoon.
OCS will join the other schools around the county, and commonwealth, moving to virtual learning.
Daviess County leaders are making the tough time a bit easier on students who may not have access to stable internet.
Around the county, seven rural fire stations are now are set up with public WiFi hotspots.
“It’s taken a while for everything to work, but I think that we finally have something that will make life a little bit easier to give connectivity to some of the rural citizens,” Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said.
Here is the list of fire stations in Daviess County with WiFi hotspots.
- St. Joseph Volunteer Fire Department 11011 St. Joseph Lane, Owensboro, KY
- Masonville Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 10344 Highway 231, Utica, KY
- Knottsville Volunteer Fire Department 9436 KY 144, Philpot, KY
- Yelvington Volunteer Fire Department 1124 Yelvington Knottsville Rd, Maceo, KY
- Utica Volunteer Fire Department 146 KY 140 East, Utica, KY
- Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department 3741 Ashbyburg Road, Owensboro, KY
- Stanley Volunteer Fire Department 159 Highway 1554, Owensboro, KY
