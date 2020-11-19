EVPL shifting to curbside services only

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will shift to curbside only services beginning Monday, November 23.
EVPL To Go, their contactless curbside pickup service, is available at all locations, except EVPL East due to ongoing construction,
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
In addition to picking up holds, library users may also use the library’s copy, fax, and scanning services through EVPL To Go.
“We have a responsibility to our community to put their health and safety first,” said EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney. “At this time, we are following the recommendations of health officials to minimize crowds, reduce sharing of materials, and offer a curbside option.”
