Evansville’s virtual Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for Thurs. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony is going online this year, but you can still be apart of the holiday cheer.
As we previously reported, the city announced the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Civic Center will be held virtually Thursday night.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke tells us he hated to see another tradition impacted by the pandemic, but he knows this is for the safety of everyone in the community.
This decision followed Indiana Governor Holcomb’s announcement for gathering restrictions.
The good news is you can still watch the ceremony on Mayor Winnecke’s Facebook page at 5 p.m.
The mayor also tells us the Signature School Choir will be performing in Thursday night’s virtual lighting, but to be safe, they previously recorded that performance.
