Evansville Police officer honored for distinguished service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Officer Phil Smith was awarded by the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing during a ceremony Thursday morning.
That ceremony was at Glenwood Leadership Academy.
Only 23 law enforcement officers across the country received this honor.
The Attorney General’s Award recognizes individual state, local, and tribal sworn rank-and-file police officers and deputies for exceptional efforts in policing.
The awarded officers and deputies have demonstrated active engagement with the community in one of three areas: criminal investigations, field operations or innovations in community policing.
“There is no career nobler than that of a police officer, and the 23 officers we honor this year demonstrate that clearly,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “These individuals are distinguished in their service for field operations and criminal investigations – from investigating homicides to drug trafficking to sexual exploitation and assault – to making positive change in their communities through innovative outreach to residents. Their actions are a testament to what law enforcement officers contribute to our nation each day, keeping us safe from violent crime and building more trusting communities, and they are deserving of our collective thanks. I am pleased to honor these 23 officers for their distinguished service in policing.”
“Congratulations to Officer Phillip Smith and the entire Evansville Police Department,” said U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler, “Officer Smith has garnered the respect of the community and now the country through the way he serves the citizen he has sworn to protect. He has set an example for all officers across Indiana and the county on how they too can make a positive impact on the communities they serve. Job well done sir”
“There isn’t an Officer out there more deserving of this award than Phil Smith,” said Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin. “Through his infectious personality, he leaves a trail of laughter and smiles wherever he goes. He is not only an asset to the Evansville Police Department but to the entire profession of law enforcement.”
Officer Smith serves as the special project’s coordinator for the Evansville Police Department. He runs the department’s Facebook page, which now has 45,000 subscribers – in a city of 117,000.
His social media activity includes weekly videos celebrating different officers and community members, and photos of police and kids on department-sponsored trips to theme parks.
He also helped create the department’s breast cancer awareness fundraiser and established a program where salons and barbershops host officers for informal chats with their patrons.
